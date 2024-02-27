Will Zoom Ever Soar Again?

Zoom’s enterprise segment that sells to large business customers has been doing a little better, but has also felt the pain of corporate budget crunches and competition with much larger players such as Google and Microsoft, which embed videoconferencing features into their larger suite of software offerings. That segment could do better in the new fiscal year. On Monday’s call, Zoom Chief Financial Officer Kelly Steckelberg said the majority of the company’s customers had a “renewal event" in the recently ended year, meaning fewer will be up for renewal this year. “So we expect that to have a much lower impact in FY ’25," she said.