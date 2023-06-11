Wilmington Trust SP Services moves NCLT to initiate insolvency against SpiceJet1 min read 11 Jun 2023, 03:22 PM IST
Last month, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) deregistered three planes of SpiceJet at the request of lessors, one of the aircrafts belonged to Wilmington.
Aircraft lessor Wilmington Trust SP Services (Dublin) Ltd has moved the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to initiate insolvency against Indian low cost carrier SpiceJet. Wilmington Trust was one of the airline's three lessors that sought the deregistration of one aircraft each, according to an update on the regulator's website. Last month, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) deregistered three planes of SpiceJet at the request of lessors, one of the aircrafts belonged to Wilmington.
