Air India CEO Campbell Wilson’s payout touches ₹43 crore in final year

Campbell Wilson, who announced in April that he would step down as Air India’s chief executive and managing director, received ₹25.22 crore in gross salary in FY26, according to the Tata group airline’s annual return filed with the Registrar of Companies.

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In addition, Air India approved a separate ₹17.74 crore cash payout for Wilson following the close of FY26, which included a ₹2.5 crore one-time bonus, bringing his total salary and recently approved incentives to nearly ₹43 crore. Wilson will be succeeded by Tewolde Gebremariam, the former chief executive of Ethiopian Airlines, once he steps down on 28 September.

This ₹17.74 crore package comprises two main components:

₹15.24 crore paid as cash in lieu of equity under the airline’s long-term incentive plan (LTIP). While the original scheme mandated that half of the LTIP be awarded in shares, the board, following a recommendation by the nomination and remuneration committee, approved the full cash equivalent on 7 May 2026. “Mr. Wilson is entitled to receive 50% of the LTIP by way of shares as per stock-based plan,” the shareholder resolution stated.

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₹2.5 crore awarded as a one-time performance reward for FY25, approved by shareholders in August, for “successfully leading the company in the financial year 2024-25.”

According to Air India’s FY26 annual return, Wilson received no commission, stock options, sweat equity, or other forms of variable remuneration during the fiscal year. Instead, the additional ₹17.74 crore payout was approved separately by shareholders after the financial year closed, following the 7 May board approval based on recommendations from the nomination and remuneration committee.

However, the board resolution explaining the reward did not cite performance during FY26—Wilson’s final full year at the helm—which was marked by escalating operating costs, longer route durations, and increased regulatory scrutiny.

Mint could not independently verify whether the additional payout has already been disbursed. Air India did not respond to queries.

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Also Read | Air India continues to exit smaller-city routes in favour of Air India Express

Turbulent year Air India’s consolidated loss, including Air India Express and other subsidiaries and joint ventures, more than doubled to ₹22,238 crore in FY26 from ₹10,859 crore a year earlier, while revenue fell to ₹71,870 crore from ₹78,636 crore.

The year also saw the June 2025 crash of Air India flight AI171, which killed 260 people. The airline faced longer flying times and higher costs following the closure of Pakistani airspace, alongside broader geopolitical disruptions and increased regulatory scrutiny.

Wilson’s four-year tenure coincided with a fundamental reshaping of Tata’s aviation business. He oversaw the consolidation of the group’s airline portfolio, including the merger of Vistara with Air India and the integration of AirAsia India into Air India Express.

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The other defining feature of his tenure was the scale of Air India’s fleet commitments. The airline built a 600-aircraft order book, including a landmark 470-aircraft order placed in 2023.

His tenure also saw the launch of Air India’s $400 million legacy-fleet retrofit programme, aimed at upgrading older aircraft while the new fleet is delivered. The retrofit programme remains ongoing.

Pay hikes over the years Wilson joined Air India in July 2022 with a maximum annual package of ₹21.5 crore, comprising ₹8.5 crore in fixed remuneration, ₹6.5 crore in annual performance-linked pay, and ₹6.5 crore under the long-term incentive plan.

His remuneration package was revised from 1 April 2025, raising his maximum annual package to ₹27.75 crore from ₹21.5 crore. The revised package comprised ₹11.1 crore in fixed remuneration, ₹8.32 crore in performance-linked pay, and ₹8.32 crore in long-term incentives. For FY24, Wilson’s actual remuneration was ₹18.98 crore, according to Air India’s earlier filings.

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His compensation can be compared with that of IndiGo chief Pieter Elbers. Elbers’s remuneration rose to ₹69.46 crore in FY26 from ₹42.9 crore in FY25, according to IndiGo’s annual filings. He stepped down in March 2026 and was succeeded by William ‘Willie’ Walsh.

The comparison, however, is not strictly like-for-like. Elbers’s ₹69.46 crore was total remuneration, while Wilson’s ₹25.22 crore is gross salary reported in Air India’s FY26 annual return.

About the Author Abhishek Law Abhishek Law has spent 18 years in journalism, which in news industry terms means he has survived several newsroom restructurings, countless “urgent” ...Read More ✕ Abhishek Law Abhishek Law has spent 18 years in journalism, which in news industry terms means he has survived several newsroom restructurings, countless “urgent” press releases, and more cups of tea than he can reasonably count. Based in New Delhi, he covers aviation for Mint, a sector where aircraft, oil prices, geopolitics and airline CEOs regularly conspire to make his life interesting.



Most of his time gets occupied by translating airline jargon like ASKs, yields, load factors and fleet strategies into language that doesn’t require a pilot’s licence. His motto is simple: if readers need a glossary, he hasn’t done his job properly.



On most days, the quadragenarian is tracking airline strategies, policy changes and the occasional mid-air disruption that suddenly become a stock market story. When planes are behaving themselves (which is not very often nowadays), he strays into other corporate beats like steel, trying to figure out what’s really happening.



He loves to talk, especially ask—that one more question which people are uncomfortable with, and saving contacts in his phone as a "Source who may or may not pick up calls”.



But, on a serious note, the goal remains simple: cut through jargon, find that additional detail, and turn complicated business stories into something one can actually enjoy reading.