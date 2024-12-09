PE fund Wilson & Hughes to pump in up to ₹1,000 crore to revive Cox & Kings and its sub-brands
SummaryCox & Kings, recently acquired by Wilson & Hughes, plans to relaunch as a digital-first travel agency, focusing on leisure and business travel, while exploring franchise opportunities with local travel stores.
Wilson and Hughes India Pvt Ltd plans to invest as much as ₹1,000 crore in Cox & Kings over three years to bring back the liquidated and repurchased travel company as a digital-first entity catering to post-pandemic leisure and corporate travel needs, a top executive said.