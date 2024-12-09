Leisure opportunity

"Our intent is to reduce the effort going into planning holidays, which includes not just long-haul but short-haul travel too," Subramanian said. "The opportunity for leisure travel is quite extensive now. India has changed in terms of travel since the pandemic and a lot of travellers are focused heavily on it now. Luxury group travel like Arctic expeditions and small-group around-the-world trips is also a new category we're seeing emerge out of Indian travellers. So that's something we will also be setting our sights on."