There is a lot of buzz around leadership change at information technology (IT) services provider Tech Mahindra Ltd. The term of the current managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) CP Gurnani is ending in December. Investors were hoping for an announcement relating to the new CEO at Tech Mahindra’s Investor Day held on 3 March. In anticipation, prior to the meeting, the stock had rallied 9% in the previous month. But those hopes were dashed with the management not providing any clarity on the matter.

Speculation is rife on whether an internal or external candidate would take charge as the next CEO. At the Investor Day meet, the management indicated that there will be a reasonable period of transition between Gurnani and the succeeding CEO. Tech Mahindra’s growth strategies are unlikely to see a significant change due to leadership change because these strategies are based on inputs of key customers, added the management.

View Full Image Tech Mahindra factsheet

But this needs closer tracking. “When a new CEO comes in, growth strategies tend to change. In this case, if the incoming CEO is conservative in his approach, then the Street may not like it, given Tech Mahindra’s ongoing relative underperformance to peers," said an analyst requesting anonymity.

Meanwhile, Tech Mahindra aims to scale up its products and platforms business from the current run-rate of $450 million to around $1 billion in the next three years. Also, the management is not eyeing any large acquisitions and aims to drive growth via the organic route. While the company didn’t share any incremental guidance for FY24 revenue growth or margin, levers including lower subcontracting expenses and improving offshore would aid margins in FY24. But with recession risks looming, potential downside risks to earnings growth cannot be overlooked. “We believe Tech Mahindra’s higher exposure to stressed verticals (Telecom + Hi-Tech, 50% of revenue) is likely to weigh on its FY24 growth. A lower growth will elongate margin convergence as well," points out a JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd report.

In recent quarters, Tech Mahindra’s earnings performance versus peers has been unimpressive.

Tech Mahindra’s margin profile has historically been weaker than Tier-1 India IT companies, said report by Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Pvt. Ltd. This is due to structural reasons including low offshoring levels and higher dependence on sub-contractors, added Nomura.

Tech Mahindra’s Ebit margin for the nine-month ended December stood at 11.5% versus 14.6% in FY22. A recovery back to FY22 level is likely to be a gradual and multi-year journey, the analysts added.

Investors have taken note. Over the last one year, Tech Mahindra shares have dropped by about 25%, while shares of most Tier-1 IT firms have fallen at a slower rate.

While the leadership change is a crucial trigger for the stock, a meaningful revival would depend on the pace at which the company is able to bridge the earnings growth gap with peers. “We believe any management change can, at best, provide a temporary pop to the stock," Nuvama Research said in a report. Thereafter, the price movement would be determined by earnings growth trajectory, which would take time to resurrect, given the structural changes the business requires, to be able to compete with peers, the report said.

Valuations are not demanding. Bloomberg data shows, at FY24 price-to-earnings multiple of 16x, the Tech Mahindra stock is trading at a discount to peers. Those rooting for quick revival in Tech Mahindra’s earnings performance could be in for a disappointment