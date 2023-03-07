Winds of change at Tech Mahindra3 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 12:29 AM IST
- Speculation is rife on whether an internal or external candidate would take charge as the next CEO.
There is a lot of buzz around leadership change at information technology (IT) services provider Tech Mahindra Ltd. The term of the current managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) CP Gurnani is ending in December. Investors were hoping for an announcement relating to the new CEO at Tech Mahindra’s Investor Day held on 3 March. In anticipation, prior to the meeting, the stock had rallied 9% in the previous month. But those hopes were dashed with the management not providing any clarity on the matter.
