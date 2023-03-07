Winds of change at Tech Mahindra

Meanwhile, Tech Mahindra aims to scale up its products and platforms business from the current run-rate of $450 million to around $1 billion in the next three years. Also, the management is not eyeing any large acquisitions and aims to drive growth via the organic route. While the company didn’t share any incremental guidance for FY24 revenue growth or margin, levers including lower subcontracting expenses and improving offshore would aid margins in FY24. But with recession risks looming, potential downside risks to earnings growth cannot be overlooked. “We believe Tech Mahindra’s higher exposure to stressed verticals (Telecom + Hi-Tech, 50% of revenue) is likely to weigh on its FY24 growth. A lower growth will elongate margin convergence as well," points out a JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd report.