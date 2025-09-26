Wingify focuses on enterprise sales, aims for 50% revenue contribution by 2027
Rwit Ghosh 4 min read 26 Sept 2025, 05:19 pm IST
Summary
To achieve this, the company is aggressively expanding its global outbound sales team and targeting larger, multi-figure deals.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Bootstrapped software-as-a-service (SaaS) startup Wingify is focusing on selling to enterprises and expects 50% of its revenue to come from large businesses by 2027, according to a top executive at the company.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story