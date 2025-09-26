While the company has just begun signing enterprise deals, it still hasn't reached a large size. Earlier this year, the company closed a $1 million enterprise deal with a company in Europe, but declined to name them. At the same time, however, Gupta said that they wanted to start with six-figure deals with enterprises before moving on to larger deals as high as $5 million. “We're focused on getting customers where there's scope for expansion, and that's where I think the sweet spot would be getting over $500,000 deals consistently, which could expand in the future," said Gupta.