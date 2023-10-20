Winklevoss twins' Gemini and other crypto firms face charges of fraud for loosing over $1 billion of investors' funds
Lawsuit filed against crypto companies including Winklevoss twins' Gemini for losing over $1 billion of investors' funds.
New York Attorney General Letitia James initiated legal action against several cryptocurrency companies including Winklevoss twins' crypto exchange Gemini Trust, Genesis Global Capital and Digital Currency Group, reported The Messenger.
