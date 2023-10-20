comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Oct 20 2023 15:29:56
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 123.15 -2.18%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 202.95 -1.34%
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,769.25 1.78%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 563.05 -1.44%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,523.9 0.59%
Business News/ Companies / Winklevoss twins' Gemini and other crypto firms face charges of fraud for loosing over $1 billion of investors' funds
Back Back

Winklevoss twins' Gemini and other crypto firms face charges of fraud for loosing over $1 billion of investors' funds

 Edited By Fareha Naaz

Lawsuit filed against crypto companies including Winklevoss twins' Gemini for losing over $1 billion of investors' funds.

Winklevoss twins' Gemini Trust and other crypto firms face charges of fraud for loosing over $1 billion of investors' funds. (REUTERS)Premium
Winklevoss twins' Gemini Trust and other crypto firms face charges of fraud for loosing over $1 billion of investors' funds. (REUTERS)

New York Attorney General Letitia James initiated legal action against several cryptocurrency companies including Winklevoss twins' crypto exchange Gemini Trust, Genesis Global Capital and Digital Currency Group, reported The Messenger

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

The attorney accused cryptocurrency companies of losing over $1 billion of investors' funds. James said, “My office will continue our efforts to stop deceptive cryptocurrency companies and push for stronger regulations to protect all investors."

The Winkelvoss Twins who consisted of Cameron and Tyler had sued Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, who was a fellow Harvard student, for stealing their idea. They lost the legal battle and later founded cryptocurrency company Gemini.

Also read: Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor: PM Modi inaugurates India's first Regional Rapid Transit System | Watch

James accused Gemini and its affiliates on October 19 with fraud. The lawsuit states that these companies deceived clients into investing in a program known as Gemini Earn, falsely promoting it as low-risk with high returns. Gemini Earn program was run by Gemini and Genesis while around 232,000 of Gemini Earn investors had their accounts frozen by Gemini and Genesis the lawsuit alleged with some investors even losing their life savings.

In 2021, Gemini launched its "Gemini Earn" crypto investing platform with crypto lender Genesis Capital and parent company Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency.

Genesis declared bankruptcy in January with the Winklevoss twins withdrawing around $280 million months before suspecting distress over the fund. Customers were  unable to withdraw their funds as deposits were frozen in November 2022.

A 73-year-old grandmother whose account was frozen and had invested $199,000 said, “Are you going to be able to give us our money any time soon? I am crying all day." She added, “Without that money, I am doomed."

Also read: Mumbai News: City braces for toxic air with ‘poor’ AQI, PM10 level worse than Delhi

Lawsuits against other crypto platforms including CoinEx, Coin Cafe, KuCoin, Nexo and Celsius were also filed by The New York AG that failed to register as securities companies and defrauded investors, reported The Messenger.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 20 Oct 2023, 03:08 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App