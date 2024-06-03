Schenk brings over 25 years of management experience across various industries and regions, with a deep understanding of how to leverage the power of data and technology to create value, innovation, and growth.

Technology major Wipro, on Monday, announced the appointment of Bruno Schenk as the Country Head and Managing Director for Switzerland, effective immediately. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the exchange filing, Schenk will report to Wipro’s Europe CEO Pierre Bruno and will succeed René Mulder, who has decided to pursue opportunities outside Wipro.

“I extend a warm welcome to Bruno, and I look forward to the insights, energy and rigour he will bring to our clients and teams in Switzerland and as part of our Europe Leadership Team. René and Bruno will work together closely over the coming weeks to ensure a smooth transition. I’d like to thank René for his leadership over the last four years, delivering outstanding value and innovation and for building a strong, client-focused team in the region," said Pierre Bruno.

Schenk brings over 25 years of management experience across various industries and regions, with a deep understanding of how to leverage the power of data and technology to create value, innovation, and growth.

“I’m delighted to be joining Wipro at an important time in their journey. I look forward to meeting new colleagues, clients, and partners in the region to boost their growth and realize their digital transformation ambitions," said Bruno Schenk. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Previously, Schenk was the CEO of Eviden Switzerland, an Atos business that combines digital, big data and security solutions, where he led a global team of experts in delivering data-driven, trusted, and sustainable digital transformation to clients.

Wipro share price closed 1.44 per cent on Monday's trading session. The stock closed at ₹444.50 per share. Wipro stock showed upward momentum, indicating optimism among investors and in the market, on June 3. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

