Wipro appoints Malay Joshi as CEO of its largest market Americas 1

Wipro Ltd appoints company veteran Malay Joshi as the chief executive officer (CEO) of its largest and fastest-growing market, Americas 1, the company informed the stock exchanges. Joshi will succeed current Wipro CEO Srinivas Pallia, who headed the market unit from January 2021 until his promotion a few days back.