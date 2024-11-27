Companies
Wipro tasks insider to revive fortunes in its No. 2 market
Jas Bardia 4 min read 27 Nov 2024, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
- Srinivas Pallia had appointed a new head for Asia just over a month after taking over as CEO.
- On Monday evening, India’s fourth largest software services company appointed Omkar Nisal as the chief executive of its Europe business.
Wipro Ltd has named a new Europe head as the software services provider looks to revive business in this second biggest market.
