Wipro Consumer acquires TTK's Good Home, Eva brands for ₹256 crore in second deal in three days

Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting has struck its second acquisition in three days, buying TTK Healthcare's Good Home and Eva brands for ₹256 crore as it steps up acquisitions to expand its home care and personal care portfolio.

The deal follows Wipro Consumer Care's acquisition of the Philippines-based personal care company S Brands earlier this week, signalling an acceleration in its inorganic growth strategy across India and overseas markets.

Good Home and Eva generated ₹148 crore in revenue in FY26, accounting for about 17% of TTK Healthcare's annual revenue, according to the company's press statement. The transaction—Wipro's 17th acquisition—is expected to close by 30 September, subject to customary conditions, according to TTK Healthcare's stock exchange filing.

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Wipro Consumer Care's India business spans eight categories: hygiene, home care, personal care, direct-to-consumer (DTC), wellness and male grooming, office solutions and food. The acquisition strengthens its home care portfolio through Good Home while expanding its fragrances business with Eva.

Following the transaction, TTK Healthcare's Consumer Products Division will retain Woodward's Gripe Water and Skore, while continuing to focus on its pharmaceuticals, medical devices and other healthcare businesses.

Betting on home care "This is our 17th acquisition and acquisitions continue to remain an important part of our strategy," Kumar Chander, chief executive officer of Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting and managing director of Wipro Enterprises, told reporters.

"Acquisitions are one-off games. They work only when valuations match for both the seller and the buyer. Every acquisition we've made has grown in terms of revenues and profitability, which is why our board continues to back more acquisitions," he said.

Chander said Wipro will continue evaluating opportunities in India and overseas, particularly across Asia and Africa, while remaining disciplined on valuations.

“We want to double down in home care and foods in India. These are categories that remain underpenetrated. As aspirations rise, consumers are spending more to improve their homes and their lives, and we believe home care will become a significant growth driver for us,” he said.

Home care contributes about 15% of Wipro Consumer Care's India business and has emerged as one of its fastest-growing segments. According to Neeraj Khatri, chief executive of Wipro Consumer Care, the category grew 27% last year and another 41% in the first quarter of FY27.

“We became very focused on growing the home care categories. Good Home strengthens our footprint across household cleaning while giving us a strong play in the mass-market air care segment,” Khatri said, adding that India's ₹2,000-crore air care market continues to grow at 12-15% annually.

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Eva, meanwhile, complements Wipro's existing Yardley franchise by helping it target younger consumers.

“Yardley is largely focused on consumers aged 25 years and above. Eva gives us a complementary opportunity to address teenagers and younger women while operating in the same fragrance and deodorant categories,” Khatri said.

India's fragrances and deodorants market, estimated at around ₹5,000 crore, still has significant headroom for growth, with per capita consumption only about one-fifth of markets such as Indonesia despite similar demographics, he added.

Khatri said Wipro's distribution network would be key to scaling both brands.

"We think both these brands are underleveraged in modern trade, quick commerce and e-commerce. Wipro brings a very strong distribution network, and that's where we see significant upside."

Chander said the company also sees opportunities to take the products to overseas markets.

“Air care is becoming an exciting category not just in India but across Southeast Asia, South Africa and China. We may take the products to these markets, even if not under the same brand name. The brands may remain local, but the backend can be common. That gives us procurement scale and allows us to invest more behind the brands,” he said.

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FMCG dealmaking picks up The deal comes amid a broader wave of portfolio expansion across India's FMCG sector, with companies using acquisitions to build scale and expand into adjacent categories as competition intensifies.

Reliance Consumer Products has assembled a portfolio of heritage brands including Campa, Velvette, SIL Foods, Lotus Chocolates, Sosyo and Ravalgaon. Tata Consumer Products acquired Capital Foods and Organic India to strengthen its packaged foods and wellness business. ITC entered the health foods segment through Yoga Bar, while Emami expanded its premium grooming portfolio by acquiring The Man Company.