Wipro Consumer adds three more soap brands with its 15th acquisition

NEW DELHI :Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting has acquired personal care brands Jo, Doy, and Bacter Shield from VVF (India) Ltd, marking the company’s 15th acquisition till date and the third in the last twelve months. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The acquisition signals further expansion for Wipro Consumer Care in the personal wash segment, where it already sells brands such as Santoor and Chandrika.

The Jo toilet soap has a play in the North, East and West markets in India. Doy operates in the premium soaps segment, and Bacter Shield has an antibacterial range of soap and handwash. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In December, the packaged goods arm of Wipro Enterprises acquired Kerala-based KKR Group-owned Nirapara brand, marking its entry into the packaged snacks, spices, and ready-to-cook food segments.

The latest deal strengthens Wipro Consumer’s presence in the highly penetrated and competitive packaged soaps market, which includes heavyweights Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Godrej Consumer Products, and ITC.

“The addition of Jo, Doy, and Bacter Shield to our portfolio reinforces our commitment to enhance our offerings in the personal wash category in India and SAARC (South Asian) markets," said Neeraj Khatri, chief executive, Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting, India, and SAARC business. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The acquired brands have a strong legacy of over two decades, with Jo being recognized for its natural, fresh, and premium ingredients, Doy for its range of beauty and skincare soaps, and Bacter Shield for its focus on hygiene and protection."

VVF is a large contract manufacturer of soaps, shampoo, conditioners, hand sanitizers, creams and lotions in India.

Wipro Consumer Care also sells Glucovita energy drink and home care products including Safewash liquid detergent, Softouch fabric conditioner, and Yardley talcum powder and deodorants. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In FY23, Wipro Consumer Care recorded sales of Rs10,000 crore, with 51% of this generated from its overseas operations. Its flagship Santoor brand reported sales of over Rs2,650 crore.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.