Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Wipro Consumer, Murugappa lead race for Double Horse

Vaeshnavi KasthurilSneha Shah
3 min read26 Jul 2026, 05:46 PM IST
The development reflects the ongoing consolidation in India's regional packaged foods industry.
The development reflects the ongoing consolidation in India's regional packaged foods industry.(Mint)
Summary

The race for Double Horse, which competes with Eastern, Nirapara, Brahmins, Manna, Elite Foods, ID Fresh and Aachi, signal rising interest in established packaged food brands.

Gift this article

Bengaluru/Mumbai: The battle for South India’s spice and packaged foods market is heating up, with Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting and the Murugappa Group vying for Kerala-based packaged foods brand Double Horse. The development reflects the ongoing consolidation in India's regional packaged foods industry, as consumer goods companies prefer acquisitions to building brands from scratch.

Bengaluru/Mumbai: The battle for South India’s spice and packaged foods market is heating up, with Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting and the Murugappa Group vying for Kerala-based packaged foods brand Double Horse. The development reflects the ongoing consolidation in India's regional packaged foods industry, as consumer goods companies prefer acquisitions to building brands from scratch.

Manjilas Food Tech Pvt. Ltd, which owns Double Horse, has hired EY to advise on the transaction, a person aware of the matter said on the condition of anonymity, adding the deal is expected to be valued at around 500 crore. "The process is underway, and discussions with the shortlisted bidders are ongoing. However, no final decision has been taken yet," a second person added.

Manjilas Food Tech Pvt. Ltd, which owns Double Horse, has hired EY to advise on the transaction, a person aware of the matter said on the condition of anonymity, adding the deal is expected to be valued at around 500 crore. "The process is underway, and discussions with the shortlisted bidders are ongoing. However, no final decision has been taken yet," a second person added.

Also Read | Wipro Consumer Care revenue up 9.3%, acquires hair care giant in Philippines

Founded in 1959, Manjilas Food Tech is among Kerala's oldest packaged foods companies. Its flagship Double Horse brand sells breakfast mixes, rice powders, spices, ready-to-cook foods, pickles and instant foods. Double Horse competes with brands Eastern, Nirapara, Brahmins, Manna, Elite Foods, ID Fresh and Aachi across various categories.

A Manjilas spokesperson said the company is "open to exploring strategic opportunities that can strengthen our business and accelerate growth," but declined to comment on the sale. Manjilas reported revenue of 341.5 crore in FY25, up 8% year-on-year, but slipped to a net loss of 4 crore, compared with a net profit of 90 lakh in FY24.

EY did not respond to emailed queries, while Wipro Consumer declined to comment.

EID Parry India Ltd, the Murugappa Group's listed food and agribusiness company, said it "continuously evaluates various strategic opportunities in the ordinary course of business for growth and expansion." It added that so far, there is no event or information that requires mandatory disclosure by the company, and that it would make disclosures if required.

Large consumer companies are increasingly looking to buy out established brands. In 2020, Norway's Orkla acquired a majority stake in Kerala-based Eastern Condiments, one of India's largest spice makers, before buying out its minority shareholders. Reliance Consumer Products entered the category by acquiring Southern Health Foods, owner of the Manna brand, while Wipro bought Nirapara and Brahmins.

EID Parry sells Parry's-branded including sugar, packaged rice, millets, dals, sweeteners and value-added sugar products. In FY26, it reported consolidated revenue of 38,534 crore, up 21.9% year-on-year, while consolidated net profit declined 22.1% to 1,380 crore.

Also Read | FMCG giants race to make India drink beyond summer

Wipro Consumer is accelerating its expansion through acquisitions. On Thursday, it agreed to acquire TTK Healthcare's Eva and Good Home brands for 256 crore, while earlier in the week, it agreed to acquire Philippine personal care company S Brands Consumer Care Inc. If completed, the Double Horse acquisition would be its 18th acquisition globally.

After announcing the acquisition of Eva and Good Home brands, Wipro Consumer CEO Kumar Chander said his company plans to "double down" on food in India, calling it a key growth area. While the company would continue to grow organically, "if there are good acquisitions that make sense for us, then this will also be considered in our strategy," said Chander, also managing director of Wipro Enterprises.

"We have invested more than $1 billion across these various acquisitions; every acquisition that we have done has grown both in terms of revenues and profitability. As an organization, we are continuing to pursue new opportunities because we are confident that whatever we acquire, we can scale and make much bigger," Chander told reporters.

Wipro Consumer entered the packaged foods category in December 2022, acquiring the Nirapara brand from KKR Group companies. Later, it expanded its portfolio in May 2023 by acquiring the Brahmins brand and related intellectual property for 190 crore, along with certain manufacturing assets for about 27.7 crore.

Also Read | ITC’s FMCG expansion bears fruit as new-age brands deliver 60% growth

According to Technopak, a Gurugram-based consulting firm, India's packaged food market was valued at 10.18 trillion in FY24, and is expected to expand to 17.12 trillion by FY29, driven by urbanization, changing consumption patterns and rising demand for convenience foods.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Vaeshnavi Kasthuril

Vaeshnavi reports on the business of consumption from Bengaluru, tracking how India shops, eats, andRead more

clicks. As a correspondent with Mint’s consumer economy team, she covers sectors ranging from retail and food and beverage to the rapid rise of quick commerce. She is a 2025 graduate of the Asian College of Journalism’s Bloomberg Business and Finance programme. She joined the Mint newsroom in May 2025 and this is her first stint in journalism. She holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance from the University of Madras. Vaeshnavi loves storytelling and breaking down complex jargon and numbers to bring out insightful yet simple-to-understand narratives. She is a Malayali but has spent most of her life living in Chennai. During her school days, she was an avid debater and loved participating in anything that involved holding a mic and standing on stage talking to a room filled with people. A diehard SRK fan, she can be found vibing to Indie music and Bollywood songs in her free time. She is a self-confessed cold coffee addict who won’t let a day pass without one, and is always café-hopping in search of the city’s best brew.

Read Less
Sneha Shah

Sneha Shah is the editor for deals and startups at Mint. Starting off her career in India’s financiaRead more

l capital as a cub reporter for the Mid-day newspaper in the mid-2000s, she later moved on to decode balance sheets and follow the money trail for some of the leading pink publications in the country. She has been covering India’s deals ecosystem for nearly two decades now, closely tracking private- and public-market funding, startups, private equity, venture capital, and investment banking. From breaking some of the biggest deal stories of the past to doing some incisive deep-dives into the latest trends and turnarounds in the industry, she has witnessed the phenomenal growth and transformation of the country’s investment ecosystem from really close quarters. A graduate in journalism, she has worked with The Economic Times, Financial Chronicle, VCCircle and Mid-Day before starting her second stint at Mint in 2022. As a keen observer of India’s startups ecosystem, she aspires to write a book some day, chronicling some of the most inspiring stories the industry has seen so far in its remarkable journey.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesWipro Consumer, Murugappa lead race for Double Horse

Wipro Consumer, Murugappa lead race for Double Horse

Vaeshnavi KasthurilSneha Shah
3 min read26 Jul 2026, 05:46 PM IST
The development reflects the ongoing consolidation in India's regional packaged foods industry.
The development reflects the ongoing consolidation in India's regional packaged foods industry.(Mint)
Summary

The race for Double Horse, which competes with Eastern, Nirapara, Brahmins, Manna, Elite Foods, ID Fresh and Aachi, signal rising interest in established packaged food brands.

Gift this article

Bengaluru/Mumbai: The battle for South India’s spice and packaged foods market is heating up, with Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting and the Murugappa Group vying for Kerala-based packaged foods brand Double Horse. The development reflects the ongoing consolidation in India's regional packaged foods industry, as consumer goods companies prefer acquisitions to building brands from scratch.

Bengaluru/Mumbai: The battle for South India’s spice and packaged foods market is heating up, with Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting and the Murugappa Group vying for Kerala-based packaged foods brand Double Horse. The development reflects the ongoing consolidation in India's regional packaged foods industry, as consumer goods companies prefer acquisitions to building brands from scratch.

Manjilas Food Tech Pvt. Ltd, which owns Double Horse, has hired EY to advise on the transaction, a person aware of the matter said on the condition of anonymity, adding the deal is expected to be valued at around 500 crore. "The process is underway, and discussions with the shortlisted bidders are ongoing. However, no final decision has been taken yet," a second person added.

Manjilas Food Tech Pvt. Ltd, which owns Double Horse, has hired EY to advise on the transaction, a person aware of the matter said on the condition of anonymity, adding the deal is expected to be valued at around 500 crore. "The process is underway, and discussions with the shortlisted bidders are ongoing. However, no final decision has been taken yet," a second person added.

Also Read | Wipro Consumer Care revenue up 9.3%, acquires hair care giant in Philippines

Founded in 1959, Manjilas Food Tech is among Kerala's oldest packaged foods companies. Its flagship Double Horse brand sells breakfast mixes, rice powders, spices, ready-to-cook foods, pickles and instant foods. Double Horse competes with brands Eastern, Nirapara, Brahmins, Manna, Elite Foods, ID Fresh and Aachi across various categories.

A Manjilas spokesperson said the company is "open to exploring strategic opportunities that can strengthen our business and accelerate growth," but declined to comment on the sale. Manjilas reported revenue of 341.5 crore in FY25, up 8% year-on-year, but slipped to a net loss of 4 crore, compared with a net profit of 90 lakh in FY24.

EY did not respond to emailed queries, while Wipro Consumer declined to comment.

EID Parry India Ltd, the Murugappa Group's listed food and agribusiness company, said it "continuously evaluates various strategic opportunities in the ordinary course of business for growth and expansion." It added that so far, there is no event or information that requires mandatory disclosure by the company, and that it would make disclosures if required.

Large consumer companies are increasingly looking to buy out established brands. In 2020, Norway's Orkla acquired a majority stake in Kerala-based Eastern Condiments, one of India's largest spice makers, before buying out its minority shareholders. Reliance Consumer Products entered the category by acquiring Southern Health Foods, owner of the Manna brand, while Wipro bought Nirapara and Brahmins.

EID Parry sells Parry's-branded including sugar, packaged rice, millets, dals, sweeteners and value-added sugar products. In FY26, it reported consolidated revenue of 38,534 crore, up 21.9% year-on-year, while consolidated net profit declined 22.1% to 1,380 crore.

Also Read | FMCG giants race to make India drink beyond summer

Wipro Consumer is accelerating its expansion through acquisitions. On Thursday, it agreed to acquire TTK Healthcare's Eva and Good Home brands for 256 crore, while earlier in the week, it agreed to acquire Philippine personal care company S Brands Consumer Care Inc. If completed, the Double Horse acquisition would be its 18th acquisition globally.

After announcing the acquisition of Eva and Good Home brands, Wipro Consumer CEO Kumar Chander said his company plans to "double down" on food in India, calling it a key growth area. While the company would continue to grow organically, "if there are good acquisitions that make sense for us, then this will also be considered in our strategy," said Chander, also managing director of Wipro Enterprises.

"We have invested more than $1 billion across these various acquisitions; every acquisition that we have done has grown both in terms of revenues and profitability. As an organization, we are continuing to pursue new opportunities because we are confident that whatever we acquire, we can scale and make much bigger," Chander told reporters.

Wipro Consumer entered the packaged foods category in December 2022, acquiring the Nirapara brand from KKR Group companies. Later, it expanded its portfolio in May 2023 by acquiring the Brahmins brand and related intellectual property for 190 crore, along with certain manufacturing assets for about 27.7 crore.

Also Read | ITC’s FMCG expansion bears fruit as new-age brands deliver 60% growth

According to Technopak, a Gurugram-based consulting firm, India's packaged food market was valued at 10.18 trillion in FY24, and is expected to expand to 17.12 trillion by FY29, driven by urbanization, changing consumption patterns and rising demand for convenience foods.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Vaeshnavi Kasthuril

Vaeshnavi reports on the business of consumption from Bengaluru, tracking how India shops, eats, andRead more

clicks. As a correspondent with Mint’s consumer economy team, she covers sectors ranging from retail and food and beverage to the rapid rise of quick commerce. She is a 2025 graduate of the Asian College of Journalism’s Bloomberg Business and Finance programme. She joined the Mint newsroom in May 2025 and this is her first stint in journalism. She holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance from the University of Madras. Vaeshnavi loves storytelling and breaking down complex jargon and numbers to bring out insightful yet simple-to-understand narratives. She is a Malayali but has spent most of her life living in Chennai. During her school days, she was an avid debater and loved participating in anything that involved holding a mic and standing on stage talking to a room filled with people. A diehard SRK fan, she can be found vibing to Indie music and Bollywood songs in her free time. She is a self-confessed cold coffee addict who won’t let a day pass without one, and is always café-hopping in search of the city’s best brew.

Read Less
Sneha Shah

Sneha Shah is the editor for deals and startups at Mint. Starting off her career in India’s financiaRead more

l capital as a cub reporter for the Mid-day newspaper in the mid-2000s, she later moved on to decode balance sheets and follow the money trail for some of the leading pink publications in the country. She has been covering India’s deals ecosystem for nearly two decades now, closely tracking private- and public-market funding, startups, private equity, venture capital, and investment banking. From breaking some of the biggest deal stories of the past to doing some incisive deep-dives into the latest trends and turnarounds in the industry, she has witnessed the phenomenal growth and transformation of the country’s investment ecosystem from really close quarters. A graduate in journalism, she has worked with The Economic Times, Financial Chronicle, VCCircle and Mid-Day before starting her second stint at Mint in 2022. As a keen observer of India’s startups ecosystem, she aspires to write a book some day, chronicling some of the most inspiring stories the industry has seen so far in its remarkable journey.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesWipro Consumer, Murugappa lead race for Double Horse
Read Next Story
OPEN IN APP