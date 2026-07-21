Wipro Consumer Care revenue up 9.3%, acquires hair care giant in Philippines

Wipro Consumer Care reported a 9.3% year-on-year increase in annual gross turnover for FY26 to ₹11,600 crore, primarily driven by underlying volume growth, chief executive Kumar Chander told Mint in an interview. Topline growth reached 12.7% in the December 2025 quarter, with operating profit margin standing at 12.7% for that quarter before dropping to 10-11% in the March and June 2026 quarters. The company also expanded its Southeast Asian presence by taking over Philippines-based personal care maker S Brands.
“Luckily, the demand environment has been seeing an uptick in the last six to nine months, both in India and our international markets. A good sign is that we have been seeing an uptick in rural demand as well. We are watching [the progress of] El Niño, although forecasts say 90% of the average annual rainfall should come through by the end of the monsoon, so we should be okay,” Chander said. He added that urban demand has been picking up as well, ever since the government slashed Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates on packaged consumer goods, with premiumisation helping growth.