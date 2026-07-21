Wipro Consumer Care revenue up 9.3%, acquires hair care giant in Philippines

“Luckily, the demand environment has been seeing an uptick in the last six to nine months, both in India and our international markets. A good sign is that we have been seeing an uptick in rural demand as well. We are watching [the progress of] El Niño, although forecasts say 90% of the average annual rainfall should come through by the end of the monsoon, so we should be okay,” Chander said. He added that urban demand has been picking up as well, ever since the government slashed Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates on packaged consumer goods, with premiumisation helping growth.