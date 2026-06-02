Wipro Consumer Care Ventures eyes fund bets to widen startup reach in India and Southeast Asia

Wipro Consumer Care Ventures, which has backed companies such as Anveshan, Baker’s Dozen and Let’s Try, is looking to invest in funds in addition to startups as it seeks more sectoral expertise and source deals in India and Southeast Asia, where it aims to broaden its presence, managing partner Sumit Keshan told Mint in an interview.
The firm will write larger cheques, ranging between ₹10-30 crore, up from its earlier strategy of ₹12-14 crore, and plans to participate in pre-series A, series A and series B rounds, Keshan said. It will broaden its horizon beyond its core categories such as personal care, home care, wellness, and nutraceuticals to include other sub-sectors such as pet care, appliances and packaged foods.
The company has already made an investment in Singapore-based DSG Consumer Partners—a venture-capital firm focused on the consumer sector in India and Southeast Asia—through its first fund.