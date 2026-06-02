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Wipro Consumer Care Ventures eyes fund bets to widen startup reach in India and Southeast Asia

Priyamvada CSoumya Gupta
3 min read2 Jun 2026, 12:15 PM IST
Sumit Keshan, managing partner at Wipro Consumer Care Ventures.
Sumit Keshan, managing partner at Wipro Consumer Care Ventures.
Summary

The venture firm plans to write larger cheques of up to 30 crore from its new corpus while diversifying into pet care, appliances, and packaged foods.

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Wipro Consumer Care Ventures, which has backed companies such as Anveshan, Baker’s Dozen and Let’s Try, is looking to invest in funds in addition to startups as it seeks more sectoral expertise and source deals in India and Southeast Asia, where it aims to broaden its presence, managing partner Sumit Keshan told Mint in an interview.

Wipro Consumer Care Ventures, which has backed companies such as Anveshan, Baker’s Dozen and Let’s Try, is looking to invest in funds in addition to startups as it seeks more sectoral expertise and source deals in India and Southeast Asia, where it aims to broaden its presence, managing partner Sumit Keshan told Mint in an interview.

The firm will write larger cheques, ranging between 10-30 crore, up from its earlier strategy of 12-14 crore, and plans to participate in pre-series A, series A and series B rounds, Keshan said. It will broaden its horizon beyond its core categories such as personal care, home care, wellness, and nutraceuticals to include other sub-sectors such as pet care, appliances and packaged foods.

The firm will write larger cheques, ranging between 10-30 crore, up from its earlier strategy of 12-14 crore, and plans to participate in pre-series A, series A and series B rounds, Keshan said. It will broaden its horizon beyond its core categories such as personal care, home care, wellness, and nutraceuticals to include other sub-sectors such as pet care, appliances and packaged foods.

The company has already made an investment in Singapore-based DSG Consumer Partners—a venture-capital firm focused on the consumer sector in India and Southeast Asia—through its first fund.

Also Read | LeapFrog, IFC, NIIF in race for ₹400 crore Marengo Healthcare stake

“We are open to looking at investing in other funds focused in the consumer sector. DSG has the same focal point as us in terms of the sectoral expertise and the geographies they operate in and we look for similar synergies for future investments as well,” Keshan said.

Deployment delays in 2nd fund

The firm recently made its first investment in Moi Soi, a pan-Asian food and beverage brand, through its 250-crore second fund. Its 200-crore first fund in 2020 invested in other Indian consumer startups such as Gynoveda, Goofy Tails and The Ayurveda Company, among others. Nearly 85% of the first fund was deployed in fresh investments, while the remaining was used for follow-on bets in companies such as LetsShave, Anveshan and Soulflower, among others. Outside India, the company has invested in wellness startups such as Indonesia’s Youvit and Singapore’s Moom.

“Of the 16 companies in the first fund, these are our two investments in Southeast Asia. We are very actively scouting for more deals in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam for our second fund,” Keshan said. He added that the company has made a key hire for the region and expects to see more action in the coming months.

To be clear, the second fund was launched nearly three years ago but the firm has just begun active deployment due to operational reasons. While the venture arm received the necessary approvals to invest from the fund in 2023, Keshan clarified the delays were because the firm wanted to first exhaust its maiden fund.

Also Read | Westbridge, Creaegis to double down on Third Wave Coffee in $80-100 mn round

“We finished deploying from the first fund only in 2025. However, we would like to deploy faster for the second fund as we plan to target slightly larger deals and stages,” he said, adding that the number of investments is also expected to be higher.

Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting’s venture arm is also preparing for at least two exits over the next 18 months, Keshan said. It has already exited MyGlamm and partially exited Ustraa, selling some of its shares to VLCC.

M&A strategy

Keshan also oversees mergers and acquisitions (M&As) for the core fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) business, where the company is actively building a food portfolio. It sells the popular Santoor brand of soaps.

Also Read | Schroders Capital to build on $1 bn India investment as scope for exits grows

The consumer goods firm has an active M&A trajectory, having invested over $1 billion on acquiring brands in various markets, including India, over the past two decades. In April 2023 it acquired Kerala-based packaged foods brand Brahmins, which offers breakfast pre-mix powders, spice mixes, pickles, and dessert mixes. The same year, it acquired personal care brands Jo, Doy, and Bacter Shield from VVF (India) Ltd.

“We have specific filters for startup investments and for M&As to happen within the larger consumer arm. If our venture portfolio companies meet those thresholds and fall into those criteria, we are open to absorbing them into our corporate arm,” Keshan said. “However, we don’t pre-set these conditions while making the investment as we function as a pure-play venture capital firm in that sense,” he said.

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Meet the Author

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

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Soumya Gupta

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesWipro Consumer Care Ventures eyes fund bets to widen startup reach in India and Southeast Asia

Wipro Consumer Care Ventures eyes fund bets to widen startup reach in India and Southeast Asia

Priyamvada CSoumya Gupta
3 min read2 Jun 2026, 12:15 PM IST
Sumit Keshan, managing partner at Wipro Consumer Care Ventures.
Sumit Keshan, managing partner at Wipro Consumer Care Ventures.
Summary

The venture firm plans to write larger cheques of up to 30 crore from its new corpus while diversifying into pet care, appliances, and packaged foods.

Gift this article

Wipro Consumer Care Ventures, which has backed companies such as Anveshan, Baker’s Dozen and Let’s Try, is looking to invest in funds in addition to startups as it seeks more sectoral expertise and source deals in India and Southeast Asia, where it aims to broaden its presence, managing partner Sumit Keshan told Mint in an interview.

Wipro Consumer Care Ventures, which has backed companies such as Anveshan, Baker’s Dozen and Let’s Try, is looking to invest in funds in addition to startups as it seeks more sectoral expertise and source deals in India and Southeast Asia, where it aims to broaden its presence, managing partner Sumit Keshan told Mint in an interview.

The firm will write larger cheques, ranging between 10-30 crore, up from its earlier strategy of 12-14 crore, and plans to participate in pre-series A, series A and series B rounds, Keshan said. It will broaden its horizon beyond its core categories such as personal care, home care, wellness, and nutraceuticals to include other sub-sectors such as pet care, appliances and packaged foods.

The firm will write larger cheques, ranging between 10-30 crore, up from its earlier strategy of 12-14 crore, and plans to participate in pre-series A, series A and series B rounds, Keshan said. It will broaden its horizon beyond its core categories such as personal care, home care, wellness, and nutraceuticals to include other sub-sectors such as pet care, appliances and packaged foods.

The company has already made an investment in Singapore-based DSG Consumer Partners—a venture-capital firm focused on the consumer sector in India and Southeast Asia—through its first fund.

Also Read | LeapFrog, IFC, NIIF in race for ₹400 crore Marengo Healthcare stake

“We are open to looking at investing in other funds focused in the consumer sector. DSG has the same focal point as us in terms of the sectoral expertise and the geographies they operate in and we look for similar synergies for future investments as well,” Keshan said.

Deployment delays in 2nd fund

The firm recently made its first investment in Moi Soi, a pan-Asian food and beverage brand, through its 250-crore second fund. Its 200-crore first fund in 2020 invested in other Indian consumer startups such as Gynoveda, Goofy Tails and The Ayurveda Company, among others. Nearly 85% of the first fund was deployed in fresh investments, while the remaining was used for follow-on bets in companies such as LetsShave, Anveshan and Soulflower, among others. Outside India, the company has invested in wellness startups such as Indonesia’s Youvit and Singapore’s Moom.

“Of the 16 companies in the first fund, these are our two investments in Southeast Asia. We are very actively scouting for more deals in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam for our second fund,” Keshan said. He added that the company has made a key hire for the region and expects to see more action in the coming months.

To be clear, the second fund was launched nearly three years ago but the firm has just begun active deployment due to operational reasons. While the venture arm received the necessary approvals to invest from the fund in 2023, Keshan clarified the delays were because the firm wanted to first exhaust its maiden fund.

Also Read | Westbridge, Creaegis to double down on Third Wave Coffee in $80-100 mn round

“We finished deploying from the first fund only in 2025. However, we would like to deploy faster for the second fund as we plan to target slightly larger deals and stages,” he said, adding that the number of investments is also expected to be higher.

Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting’s venture arm is also preparing for at least two exits over the next 18 months, Keshan said. It has already exited MyGlamm and partially exited Ustraa, selling some of its shares to VLCC.

M&A strategy

Keshan also oversees mergers and acquisitions (M&As) for the core fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) business, where the company is actively building a food portfolio. It sells the popular Santoor brand of soaps.

Also Read | Schroders Capital to build on $1 bn India investment as scope for exits grows

The consumer goods firm has an active M&A trajectory, having invested over $1 billion on acquiring brands in various markets, including India, over the past two decades. In April 2023 it acquired Kerala-based packaged foods brand Brahmins, which offers breakfast pre-mix powders, spice mixes, pickles, and dessert mixes. The same year, it acquired personal care brands Jo, Doy, and Bacter Shield from VVF (India) Ltd.

“We have specific filters for startup investments and for M&As to happen within the larger consumer arm. If our venture portfolio companies meet those thresholds and fall into those criteria, we are open to absorbing them into our corporate arm,” Keshan said. “However, we don’t pre-set these conditions while making the investment as we function as a pure-play venture capital firm in that sense,” he said.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

Read Less
Soumya Gupta

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
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