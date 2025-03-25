Wipro GE Healthcare rolls out $1 billion expansion plan; confident of dodging impact of reciprocal US tariffs
Summary
- The medtech giant expects to make about 70% of its products for the Indian market locally by 2030, a top executive said.
Wipro GE Healthcare, the 35-year-old joint venture between GE HealthCare and Wipro Enterprises, has started rolling out its $1 billion investment plan to expand manufacturing in India and boost exports, confident that it can dodge the impact of reciprocal tariffs that the US may impose on India’s medtech industry.