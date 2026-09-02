An idle laptop = a day's leave: Wipro logs into an activity monitor

A tool that watches you work, and knows when you don’t. Wipro Ltd is rolling out software that tracks productivity on company-issued devices, including for employees working from home, and can flag a working day gone idle. And if there's no other record of attendance or proof to back it up, this could mean a day's leave getting docked.
The move comes as information technology (IT) firms keep a closer eye on employee effort in their quest for productivity and returns from artificial intelligence (AI) and automation.