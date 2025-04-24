Companies
The quiet factory: How Wipro is rewriting the future of work
Pankaj Mishra 15 min read 24 Apr 2025, 06:49 PM IST
SummaryWipro is known globally for software, but its oldest business—manufacturing hydraulic cylinders—is quietly at the forefront of an ambitious experiment. Inside its factories, AI and automation are reshaping not just how machines run, but how humans work.
Chennai, Jaipur, Pune: At first glance, Chandni doesn’t seem like someone who would operate a massive CNC (Computer Numerical Control) machine—the hulking, steel-clad system that roars to life and slices through metal with micrometre precision.
