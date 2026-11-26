British energy giant BP has agreed to transfer more than 3,000 employees working in its finance operations in India, Hungary and Malaysia to Indian technology services company Wipro, as it looks to simplify its operations and reduce costs.

The employees are expected to move to Wipro in 2027, subject to applicable conditions. The deal, announced on Wednesday, marks another example of how large multinational companies are handing over in-house support functions to specialist technology providers as artificial intelligence (AI) changes the way businesses operate.

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According to a Reuters report, BP will continue to oversee operational standards and data under the arrangement, while Wipro takes responsibility for the transferred teams.

Why BP is moving 3,000 finance employees to Wipro The partnership comes as BP works to bring down costs and reduce its debt. The British oil major expects the arrangement to help improve the efficiency of its finance operations and simplify internal processes.

BP Chief Financial Officer Kate Thomson said the agreement would support improvements across the company's finance functions.

For Wipro, the deal provides an opportunity to take over an established workforce and potentially expand its business with a major global energy company.

Wipro did not disclose further financial or operational details of the agreement. BP also declined to specify what proportion of its overall finance workforce would be affected.

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AI is changing how global companies outsource operations The BP-Wipro agreement reflects a wider shift among multinational companies, which are increasingly considering outsourcing their internal support operations rather than managing large in-house teams.

The growing use of AI and automation is adding to this trend, encouraging companies to rethink how their global capability centres and back-office operations are structured.

Pareekh Jain, founder of technology advisory firm EIIR Trend, told Reuters that companies were increasingly looking at transferring employees from their global capability centres to IT services providers instead of resorting to job cuts.

He said technology firms were taking over such operations through deals that often include guaranteed outsourcing contracts lasting three to five years. These arrangements also give service providers an opportunity to secure additional business from clients over time.

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Such partnerships allow companies to shift operational responsibilities to specialist providers while retaining oversight of important areas such as data and service quality.

Wipro's global workforce and BP's India presence Wipro has a workforce of more than 240,000 employees spread across 65 countries. The Bengaluru-headquartered company provides technology, consulting and business services to clients worldwide.

BP, meanwhile, has a substantial workforce across the three countries covered by the agreement. According to figures on its website, the energy company employs around 93,700 people globally, including approximately 7,500 in India, more than 3,300 in Hungary and about 1,400 in Malaysia.

The transfer of more than 3,000 finance employees to Wipro in 2027 will mark a significant change in how BP manages part of its global support operations, while giving the Indian IT services company a larger role in the energy major's finance functions.

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