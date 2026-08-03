AI disruption hits Wipro as Meta trims outsourcing engagement

Meta Platforms Inc has slashed at least a quarter of the IT work it outsources to Wipro Ltd after an artificial intelligence (AI)-led overhaul led to the shutdown of its digital marketing arm, marking the second major business loss from a top client for India's fourth-largest IT services firm in under six months.
According to two people aware of the matter, Wipro is now expected to generate about $75 million in annual revenue from Meta after the social media company ended outsourcing for its digital marketing work.