Wipro to enter pet food market with new brand ‘HappyFur’
Summary
Wipro Consumer gears up to launch its own pet food brand “HappyFur” within a year, joining Reliance, Nestlé and fast-growing Indian labels in the race to win over millions of households shifting to packaged pet nutrition.
BENGALURU : Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting, the consumer arm of Wipro Enterprises, is set to enter India’s fast-growing pet food market with a new brand named “HappyFur", three people aware of the plan told Mint.
