Wipro starts the year slow but pins hopes on large deals
Jas Bardia 5 min read 17 Jul 2025, 08:21 PM IST
Wipro became India’s third large IT outsourcer to cut headcount in the first quarter, joining HCL Technologies and Tech Mahindra, which signals murkier waters ahead for India’s information technology services sector.
Wipro Ltd has started the fiscal year on a gloomy note with a third consecutive revenue decline, but is pinning its hopes for a better second half on its large deals despite macroeconomic uncertainties.
