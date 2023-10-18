Wipro Q2 earnings preview: Revenue may contract, guidance may be revised; deal pipeline, margins outlook to be in focus
Wipro's Q2FY24 earnings may come out on a softer note thanks to the prevailing adverse macroeconomic conditions in key markets. The company may report a decline in revenue in constant currency (CC) terms while net profit may see a decent year-on-year (YoY) rise. Besides, the company may revise its revenue guidance for Q3.