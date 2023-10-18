Wipro's Q2FY24 earnings may come out on a softer note thanks to the prevailing adverse macroeconomic conditions in key markets. The company may report a decline in revenue in constant currency (CC) terms while net profit may see a decent year-on-year (YoY) rise. Besides, the company may revise its revenue guidance for Q3.

Wipro will announce its July-September quarter scorecard on Wednesday (October 18). Along with the numbers, investors will keep a close eye on the company's growth guidance, deal pipeline and margins outlook.

In Q1FY24, the company fell short of street estimates. The IT major reported a consolidated net profit of ₹2,870.1 crore in the first quarter, up 11.95 per cent from ₹2,563.6 crore in the corresponding period last year. However, revenue only grew by 6 per cent YoY in the single digits.

What to expect from Wipro's Q2 results?

Let's take a look at what top brokerage firms expect from Wipro's Q2FY24 scorecard:

Sharekhan by BNP Paribas

Sharekhan believes Wipro may report a sequential decline of 0.4 per cent in revenue in CC terms, in line with Q2 guidance of -2 per cent to 1 per cent. EBIT margin is expected to stay flat, aided by operational efficiencies.

Operating profit margin may see a 134 bps YoY rise while net profit is expected to rise 11.4 per cent YoY.

Phillip Capital

Wipro's IT services CC revenue may decline by -0.9 per cent QoQ, within its guided range of -2 per cent to +1 per cent QoQ in CC, Phillip Capital said. Revenue may be impacted by weakness in BFSI, Hitech verticals and weakness in the consulting business. PAT may see a 15.3 per cent YoY rise.

The brokerage firm believes Wipro's IT services margins are expected to remain steady at 16.1 per cent.

Q3FY24 growth guidance, consulting outlook, large deal wins and pipeline, vertical outlook and margins outlook are likely to be in focus.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services

The brokerage firm expects Wipro to report a revenue decline of 1.2 per cent QoQ CC, due to the growing intensity of adverse macroeconomic conditions, leading to demand softness in verticals beyond BFS and consumer.

"Consulting business is expected to be weak owing to cut down in discretionary spends and reprioritising projects. Margin should see a recovery of 50 bps QoQ on account of deferring wage hikes while implementing cost-controlling measures in a weak demand environment," said Motilal Oswal.

Commentary on revenue conversion, consulting, and deal pipeline will be the key monitorables.

According to the estimates of the brokerage firm, Wipro's IT services revenue may decline 1.2 per cent QoQ in US dollar terms. Overall revenue in the rupee terms may slip by 0.2 per cent QoQ. PAT can decline 0.1 per cent QoQ but rise 7.8 per cent YoY.

Kotak Institutional Equities

Kotak expects a sequential revenue decline of 0.6 per cent in CC terms. The decline is in line with the guidance band of -2 per cent to 1 per cent revenue growth. Besides, in Wipro's revenue guidance, Kotak expects a decline of 1 per cent to growth of 1 per cent for the December 2023 quarter.

"We attribute the decline to broader weakness in financial services and high exposure to consulting services. IT services EBIT margin will be largely stable at 16.1 per cent as the company undertakes cost-optimisation measures. Wipro has deferred wage hikes by a quarter to Q3FY24E. We expect muted TCV (total contract value) and ACV (annual contract value) numbers given no significant deal win announcements as seen at other larger peers," said Kotak.

"We expect investor focus on—(1) reasons for the lag in growth rates versus peers and next steps in turnaround, (2) stability in the senior management team given several senior-level departures, (3) outlook for a consulting business (Capco and Rizing), which has been impacted due to pullback in discretionary spending, (4) outlook for tech spending in BFS, (5) cause for divergence in revenue growth and reported deal bookings, (6) positioning in cost take-out and vendor consolidation deals where Wipro can be vulnerable, and (7) margin levers to meet aspirational margin level of 17 per cent+," said Kotak.

