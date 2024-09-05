Wipro share are up by 0.49%, Nifty down by -0.11%

Wipro Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹ 521 and closed slightly higher at ₹ 521.7. The stock reached a high of ₹ 524.45 during the day, while the lowest price recorded was ₹ 519.6. Overall, the stock showed a modest increase, closing just 0.7% above its opening price.

At 05 Sep 11:17 today, Wipro shares are trading at price ₹521.7, 0.49% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82304.1, down by -0.06%. The stock has hit a high of ₹524.45 and a low of ₹519.6 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 531.72 10 525.99 20 511.04 50 519.60 100 492.99 300 480.06

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹526.28, ₹533.02, & ₹537.78, whereas it has key support levels at ₹514.78, ₹510.02, & ₹503.28.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Wipro was 65.62% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 14.43% .The current P/E of the stock is at 24.33 & P/B is at 3.48.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 5.46% with a target price of ₹493.23076923.

The company has a 72.82% promoter holding, 4.64% MF holding, & 7.12% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.60% in march to 4.64% in june.

The FII holding has increased from 6.96% in march to 7.12% in june quarter.