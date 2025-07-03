IT's pay puzzle: Wipro, TechM median salaries drop despite rise in headcount
In FY25, Wipro and TechM reported a decline of 0.6% and 6.52% in annual median salary, respectively, according to their annual reports. At Wipro, median salary totalled ₹9.78 lakh (around $11,000), whereas median salary at Tech Mahindra worked out to ₹18.3 lakh for males and ₹15.4 lakh for females.
Median remuneration to employees at Wipro Ltd and Tech Mahindra Ltd fell simultaneously for the first time in eight years in FY25, despite both companies expanding their workforces. Analysts said that this indicates that the two IT service providers likely added more freshers as well as hired replacements at lower salaries to boost profitability.