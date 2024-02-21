Wipro wins deal to design Intel’s latest chips
Large-cap IT services firm Wipro Ltd on Wednesday disclosed a new deal with US chipmaker, Intel Foundry. The deal with the chip development division of Intel will further see Wipro engineers work on Intel’s latest ‘18A’ chip node that will be used in cutting-edge consumer electronics devices next year onward.