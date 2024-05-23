Wipro’s former CEO Delaporte was Indian IT’s highest-paid boss in FY24
Frenchman Delaporte’s remuneration doubled from FY23, when he earned about $10 million in annual compensation. His salary increase in FY24 was primarily driven by a cash severance payment of $4.33 million, and the cost of accelerated vesting of 9,89,130 unvested stock options.
Wipro Ltd’s former chief executive officer (CEO) Thierry Delaporte became Indian IT sector's highest-paid top boss for the financial year ended March 2024, earning $20.1 million ( ₹167 crore) during the period, the company’s filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission showed.