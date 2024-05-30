Wipro’s public investors baulk at ₹36-crore severance to Delaporte
Summary
- Wipro’s public shareholders marked a rare episode of investor displeasure against India's fourth-largest IT services company that's perceived to put corporate governance at the heart of its business
BENGALURU : More than three-fourths of Wipro Ltd’s public shareholders voted against awarding $4.33 million ( ₹36.15 crore) in cash severance to former chief executive officer Thierry Delaporte, marking a rare episode of investor displeasure against a company perceived to put corporate governance at the heart of its business.