BENGALURU : Wipro Ltd saw its quarterly dollar revenue decline 2.1% in the June quarter, after Tata Consultancy Services ( TCS ) Ltd and HCL Technologies Ltd reported tepid numbers earlier, raising concerns about the sluggish growth of India’s $245 billion IT services industry in the current fiscal year.

Worryingly, Wipro has forecast that its revenue could contract again in the September quarter. The country’s fourth-largest IT services firm estimates revenue could fall by 2% or improve by 1% in constant currency terms. Constant currency does not take into account exchange rate fluctuations.

Wipro’s revenue in the first quarter totalled $2.78 billion, a 2.1% sequential decline and only 0.81% better than the year-ago period. In constant currency terms, sequential growth fell by 2.8%. A Bloomberg survey of 20 analysts estimated profit to come in at $360.9 million on net sales of $2.78 billion.

Unlike TCS and HCL Technologies, Wipro’s problems appear to be broad-based: Revenue declined in all four markets and in four of the seven business segments the firm classifies.

But the pain was most pronounced from its largest customer base, banks, which accounted for a third of the firm’s revenue and reported a 3.5% sequential decline.

Two additional sore areas are declining profitability and a falling workforce. Wipro’s operating margin was 16%, narrowing 30 basis points from the preceding March quarter. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

Consequently, net income slipped 6.5% sequentially to $349.8 million, although it was up 7.8% year-on-year.

Wipro gives annual increments to its staff in the second half of the year, and for this reason, a few analysts believe the profitability could remain challenged.

For now, chief executive officer (CEO) Thierry Delaporte shrugged off these concerns and said there are no issues with regard to the firm’s strategy. “I am very confident that our long-term business strategy is correct," Delaporte said in a press meeting on Thursday.

“Look, businesses have been reducing their discretionary spends, and so there is some softness in revenue growth...It is because of this uncertainty and volatile macroeconomic environment that we have guided for wider guidance (-2 to 1%) than what we have shared in the past. On profitability, we will not go below our current level of 16%."

Wipro saw its workforce decline by 8,812 employees sequentially as the firm ended with 249,758 people as of 30 June. In the IT services industry, the number of engineers a company hires is considered a marker of growth.

A sequential decline in revenue at Wipro in the April-June period mirrors the underperformance by HCL Technologies, which saw its quarterly dollar revenue shrink by 1.1%. TCS’s revenue rose 0.43%.

Infosys Ltd, the country’s second-largest IT services firm, is scheduled to report its earnings next week.

For much of the last decade, Wipro lagged behind its larger peers, including TCS and Infosys. That appeared to have changed when Delaporte was entrusted as the CEO in July 2020. And for a brief period, it looked as if the company had turned the corner. But the company now appears to be on a downward trajectory.

At 7.8%, Wipro’s growth in the year ended March 2023 was less than a third of the industry-leading 27.3% in 2021.

Significantly, the June quarter is the fourth instance in the last 12 months when Wipro has struggled to grow more than 1% sequentially. Wipro reported a sequential growth of 0.5% in the first quarter of last year, followed by 2.3%, 0.2%, and 0.7% growth in the second, third, and fourth quarters, respectively.

“Wipro’s results show that the company is back to its old ways of lagging all its larger peers," a Mumbai-based analyst at a domestic brokerage said on condition of anonymity. “The biggest question is how much of these problems are on account of the macro environment or are there more company-specific issues."

Delaporte, whose performance was questioned by a few retail shareholders at Wipro’s annual general meeting on Wednesday, maintained that there are no company-specific problems. “Look, in the first two and half years, we reported a 45% growth. So if the company did it, then, I don’t see why we cannot do it again," said Delaporte.

On Thursday, Wipro shares rose 0.7% to ₹394.35 on BSE, even as the benchmark Sensex ended the day with a 0.25% gain to 65,558.89 points. The earnings were announced after the end of trading.

WIPRO More Information