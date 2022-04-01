With covid abating, domestic air travel sees recovery in Feb

Airports in the country catered to 17.66 million passengers in the month, rising from 15.27 million in January, but lower than December’s 25.12 million, showed data from the Airports Authority of India (AAI). Indian airports are expected to turn profitable in 2022-23, after nearly two years, driven by the resumption of scheduled international flights, and fare hikes, rating agency Icra Ltd said in a report earlier this week.