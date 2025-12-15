Why Walmart-backed Flipkart is finally moving its headquarters to India
15 Dec 2025

Flipkart's transition from Singapore to India has been approved by the NCLT, reflecting a shift in India-US economic relations. The move aims to enhance regulatory alignment and prepare for a possible public listing, pending a final government clearance.
Walmart-controlled Flipkart received a key approval to shift its domicile back to India, a prerequisite for a local listing, in a move that reflects a shift in India-US economic ties amid prolonged bilateral trade negotiations.
