With new Airbus order, IndiGo is likely taking a flight to becoming premium
India’s largest airline’s decision to buy 30 Airbus A350-900s with options for 70 more could be the first of many steps to shedding its inherent low-cost speciality.
IndiGo has “agreed" to buy 30 Airbus A350-900s with options for 70 more. The airline made the announcement and informed the stock exchange on April 25. This marks a new journey for IndiGo as it starts expecting and inducting the widebody aircraft in its fleet from 2027. Currently, it has two B777s in its livery but those are wet-leased from Turkish Airlines. The airline has said that it would look at the cabin features and layout of passenger amenities (LOPA) later.