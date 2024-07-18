With ₹12 trillion stuck in tax disputes, Govt must fix resolution in budget
SummaryFrom streamlining legal processes to resolve disputes to introducing monitoring mechanisms to speed up resolution, there are several ways to unlock the resources trapped in disputes, tax experts said.
Mumbai: The government must look to fix dispute resolution in the upcoming budget with steps such as streamlining legal processes and introducing monitoring mechanisms to free up more than ₹12.2 trillion stuck in various tax squabbles, experts said.