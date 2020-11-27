Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Companies >With Slack, Salesforce would put heat on Microsoft
The company logo for Salesforce.com is displayed on the Salesforce Tower in New York City, US. Reuters

With Slack, Salesforce would put heat on Microsoft

4 min read . 09:36 AM IST Aaron Tilley , The Wall Street Journal

  • Work-from-home trend spurs race to become the go-to business-software provider

Salesforce.com Inc. has thrived for years as a niche business-software vendor with a chief executive, Marc Benioff, who has positioned himself as a prominent voice in American business.

Now Mr. Benioff is taking steps that analysts say aim higher, intensifying the company’s battle with the industry’s biggest player: Microsoft Corp.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.