With three months still to go, NTPC Mining outdoes its FY23 coal output

NEW DELHI :NTPC Mining Ltd (NML) has produced 23.223 million tonnes of coal so far this financial year, just about exceeding its total output in all of FY23. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the previous financial year, the NTPC subsidiary had produced 23.203 mt of the mineral. The company, in a statement on Friday, said it had recorded a year-on-year growth of 77% in coal production and 88% in terms of dispatch.

The increased output comes amid efforts by the government and public sector coal companies to increase India’s coal production to meet rising demand, largely from the power sector. The government also aims to stop importing substitutable coal by FY2025. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NTPC Mining also said it had adopted rigorous safety measures, improved mine planning, implemented equipment automation and continuous monitoring and analysis systems.

These initiatives, the public sector company said, played a vital role in optimising its operations.

To date, NTPC Mining has recorded a cumulative coal production of more than 91 mt from its four operational captive coal mines–two in Jharkhand, and one each at Odisha and Chhattisgarh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India is the second-largest consumer of coal. Domestic coal demand is expected to rise by 3.5% annually till 2026, topping 1,397 mt, according to a report on Friday by the International Energy Agency.

