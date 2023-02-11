‘Within the next hour…’: GoDaddy joins layoff spree, 8% of global team fired
The domain registrar and web hosting company cited ‘increasingly challenging macroeconomic conditions’ for laying off 8% of the global team. The update was shared via an email by CEO Aman Bhutani on Thursday.
The layoff wave claimed yet another victim this week, with GoDaddy making more than 500 employees redundant. The domain registrar and web hosting company cited ‘increasingly challenging macroeconomic conditions’ for laying off 8% of the global team. The update was shared via an email by CEO Aman Bhutani on Thursday.
