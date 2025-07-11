Wockhardt exits its US generics business

Wockhardt Ltd is exiting its loss-making US generics business, as it focuses on its new antibiotics drug discovery and insulin portfolios.

Advertisement

The drugmaker said on Friday that it has made a Chapter 7 filing for voluntary liquidation of its US subsidiaries Morton Grove Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Wockhardt USA LLC. The business has been incurring losses over the past several years, clocking nearly $8 million losses in FY25.

In an interview with Mint in April, Wockhardt chairman Habil Khorakiwala had said the company is planning to exit the US generics segment, in a move to “derisk the organization fundamentally”. The company will continue to run its pharmaceutical operations in India, the UK, Ireland, and other geographies.

Focus on antibiotics The US market has become “very uncertain”, Khorakiwala had said in the interview, adding the company’s focus would be on developing its antibiotics pipeline for the global market, while its generics pharma business will focus on the rest of its existing markets. Exiting the US generics market “will improve profits because we are losing money in the US," he said.

Advertisement

Wockhardt is increasing focus on its new drug discovery programme, with a pipeline of novel antibiotics for drug resistant bacterial infections, and new biosimilar drugs to treat diabetes.

Also Read | India ramps up emergency preparedness with mass casualty training plan

It has a pipeline of six novel antibiotics targeting bacterial drug resistance. Two of these, Emrok and Miqnaf, have already been launched in India. Its third drug candidate, Zaynich, has completed global phase 3 trials with promising results. Wockhardt has filed for approval with the Indian drug regulator, and is expecting approval in the second half of FY26. It plans to file with the US FDA in Q2 FY26, with a potential launch in FY27, it said in an investor meeting in June.

Also Read | Health ministry wants key NMC posts filled before academic session

Zaynich could potentially change the company’s fortunes, with an addressable patient pool of two million. The addressable market potential for Zaynich is $7 billion in the US and Europe, the company said.

Advertisement