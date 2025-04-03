Companies
Wockhardt pins US future on novel antibiotics, vacating US generics biz
Jessica Jani , Ranjani Raghavan 7 min read 03 Apr 2025, 05:20 AM IST
Summary
- Wockhardt will deepen its novel antibiotics pipeline over the next five years and focus on building a biosimilar business for weight loss and anti-diabetic medicine, as it pivots away from the US generics market
Wockhardt Ltd that built its name as a maker of generic drugs is shifting its focus in the US market to developing new antibiotics, turning away from generics and entering a space largely vacated by Big Pharma in recent years.
