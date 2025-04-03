The company has also shifted its manufacturing for its novel drugs for the US and developed markets to third-party players in Europe. This could insulate the company from US reciprocal tariffs, given that Europe doesn't impose tariffs on US goods, Khorakiwala believes. However, US President Donald Trump has indicated plans to impose separate tariffs for all pharmaceutical imports, in which case it could affect the company as well. It will continue to manufacture locally for India and emerging markets.