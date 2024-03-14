Women Aren’t Getting the Big Jobs at Goldman Sachs, and They’re Heading for the Exits
AnnaMaria Andriotis , Andrea Fuller , The Wall Street Journal 13 min read 14 Mar 2024, 10:19 AM IST
SummaryThe Wall Street giant pledged to bring more women into senior ranks. Instead, top talent says better opportunities are elsewhere.
When David Solomon became CEO of Goldman Sachs just over five years ago, he made promoting women to senior levels of the firm a priority. On Monday, he’ll host several women partners for dinner at his Manhattan apartment where he’ll face questions on why that hasn’t worked out.
