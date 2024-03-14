Women Aren’t Getting the Big Jobs at Goldman Sachs, and They’re Heading for the Exits

Stephanie Cohen was a successful investment banker who was moved to co-head the consumer and wealth management business around the end of 2020, making her one of the few women in Goldman’s history to run a major division at the firm. But the consumer business already had deep flaws and high-level critics within the company, and it continued to be disparaged—in one gathering of the partners last year, its strategy was called “bullshit." After billions in losses, Goldman is pulling back from the business. Cohen went on leave last June for personal reasons, and now she isn’t expected to return, according to some partners.