Wonder Products Group explores 30-35% stake sale for about $250 million, engages PwC as advisor
Summary
The valuation discovery is still underway as the company aims to professionalize ahead of a public listing. Established in 1994, it specializes in contract manufacturing for personal care and cosmetics.
MUMBAI: The promoters of Wonder Products Group have engaged PwC as an adviser to sell a 30–35% stake in the contract manufacturing company in what will likely be its first round of external funding, two people familiar with the matter said.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more
topics
Read Next Story