Work-life balance: NVIDIA CEO's 7-day grind gets Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma's stamp of approval

Work-life balance: Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma reposted a video of what NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang's work-life balance is like. Sharma added that it was very similar to what he ‘ends up doing’

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published24 May 2025, 05:25 PM IST
Work-life balance has been at the core of multiple debates, and has time and again made it to the headlines. On Saturday, Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma reposted a video in which NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang shared his ‘work-life balance,' and added that “more or less,” he ends up doing the same.

In an interview, when Jensen Huang was asked about his work-life balance, he said “its really great.”

However, when the NVIDIA CEO details out it further, it might make anyone think that there's no balance at all.

What is NVIDIA CEO's work-life balance?

Jensen Huang shared that he works seven days a week, and works from the moment he wakes up, to the moment he goes to bed. Humorously adding that the interviewer was judging him, the NVIDIA CEO shared:

“I work as much as I can, and I feel like he's judging me. I work from the moment I wake up, to when I go to bed, and I work 7 days a week. When I'm not working, I'm thinking about working, and when I'm working, I'm working."

Jensen Huang further added that he “sits through movies,” but does not remember them, because he's "thinking about work.”

‘Makes me happy…’ say netizens

Reacting to Vijay Shekhar Sharma's post, one netizen commented: “And that makes me happy as a Paytm shareholder.”

“I get the fulfilment one gets when one completely surrenders to his work, but how do you manage health then, What’s your POV?” added another user.

Work-life balance — the debate it spurred

Earlier this year, work-life debate intensified after Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Chairman SN Subrahmanyan suggested employees should work 90 hours a week, including Sundays, to achieve success. The statement sparked massive outrage, with business tycoons such as Anand Mahindra, Harsh Goenka, Rajeev Bajaj and celebrities like Deepika Padukone reacting to it.

Brands such as Amul, Durex too joined the debate with their ads.

