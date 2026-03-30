New Delhi: International Finance Corp. (IFC) aims to scale up its India investments by about 30% to $7 billion this fiscal year ending 30 June, said Sarvesh Suri, regional vice-president for Asia and the Pacific at World Bank Group’s private sector-focused development finance arm, in an interview to Mint. This comes in the wake of expanded long-term project financing with a focus on private sector-led job creation.
IFC to up India investments 30% to $7 bn this fiscal, focus on local push, jobs
SummaryInternational Finance Corporation plans to raise India investments by 30% to $7 billion this fiscal, focusing on infrastructure, e-mobility, cities, and MSMEs. The lender has already committed $5.2 billion in eight months and aims to scale annual financing to $10 billion by 2030.
New Delhi: International Finance Corp. (IFC) aims to scale up its India investments by about 30% to $7 billion this fiscal year ending 30 June, said Sarvesh Suri, regional vice-president for Asia and the Pacific at World Bank Group’s private sector-focused development finance arm, in an interview to Mint. This comes in the wake of expanded long-term project financing with a focus on private sector-led job creation.
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