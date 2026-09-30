World Labs’ Fei-Fei Li Is Worth $1.6 Billion After AMD Deal

(Bloomberg) -- World Labs’ sale to Advanced Micro Devices Inc. caps a rapid ascent for the two-year-old AI startup — and is set to boost co-founder Fei-Fei Li’s wealth by more than half.

The longtime Stanford University professor’s net worth will rise to at least $1.6 billion when the deal closes, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. World Labs, which focuses on spatial and physical intelligence, agreed Monday to be acquired by the chipmaker at an $8.2 billion valuation.

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Li first became a billionaire following a February funding round that valued San Francisco-based World Labs at more than $5 billion. Bloomberg’s wealth index credits her with a 19% stake in the firm.

Li, who is chief executive officer, didn’t respond to a request for comment.

In acquiring World Labs, AMD adds the startup’s research team with Li staying on as the Santa Clara, California-based chipmaker’s chief scientist. World Labs’ models are also slated to benefit from AMD’s access to computing power.

“As our company grows, so does our ambition,” Li, 50, said in a Bloomberg Television interview on Monday. “We really are giving ourselves, AMD and the ecosystem an opportunity to accelerate the flywheel between software and hardware development.”

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AI Simulations

Li founded World Labs in early 2024 along with Justin Johnson, Christoph Lassner and Ben Mildenhall, three researchers with backgrounds in machine learning and computer vision. The firm focuses on building AI-powered simulations of physical spaces that have key applications in design and robotics.

Born in China, Li moved to New Jersey at age 15 and helped run her parents’ dry-cleaning business while attending Princeton University. She later earned a PhD in electrical engineering at Caltech.

As an academic, Li has long been one of the most prominent figures in AI research. Two decades ago, she created ImageNet, a visual database aimed at training computers to recognize images. The project is still widely recognized as a milestone in AI development.

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Li has been a faculty member at Stanford since 2009 and is currently the Sequoia Professor of Computer Science. In 2019, she helped launch the school’s Institute for Human-Centered AI, an interdisciplinary organization focused on AI alignment.

She has key connections to some of the biggest names in Silicon Valley, having spent time as professor-in-residence at Andreessen Horowitz. Li also worked on Google’s cloud AI team during a sabbatical, and served on Twitter’s board from 2020 to 2022.

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